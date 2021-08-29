Actor Ed Asner dead at 91

Aug. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Seven-time Emmy-winner Ed Asner — most famous for playing blustery boss Lou Grant on both “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Lou Grant,” and for voicing the curmudgeonly Carl in “Up” — has died at age 91.

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” says a tweet shared on Asner’s page, @TheOnlyEdAsner.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Asner’s publicist confirmed to Variety that the actor died Sunday, surrounded by family. He is survived by four children.

Asner was also known for award-winning performances in “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Roots.” His IMDB page lists him as having 416 credits, some of which he had not yet completed.

Among his recent appearances was two episodes of the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” in which he played Howard Jay.