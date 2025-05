May 20 (UPI) — Actor George Wendt died Tuesday in his sleep, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with the actor’s family and People with his publicist.

Wendt was 76.

Wendt has dozens of film and television acting credits, but was best known as Boston bar patron Norm Peterson, which he played for 11 seasons on Cheers.

Norm was such a regular that the entire bar called out his name when he arrived, though he ran up an unpaid bar tab that was a recurring joke.

Wendt was the uncle of actor Sudeikis.