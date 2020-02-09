Actor Orson Bean dead at 91

Feb. 8 (UPI) — Actor and comedian Orson Bean died after being struck by two cars while walking in Los Angeles, police said. He was 91.

TMZ reported the “The Equalizer 2,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” actor — who was a frequent guest on “The Tonight Show” and “To Tell the Truth” — was crossing a street in the neighborhood of Venice when he was clipped by one car, then hit by a second.

The U.S. Army veteran died at the scene.

Police were investigating the incident.

The New York Times confirmed the actor’s death with the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Bean’s other credits include “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman,” “7th Heaven,” “Being John Malkovich” and “Superstore.”

He is survived by his wife, Alley Mills, an actress known for her roles in “The Wonder Years” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”