Oscar winning actor/writer/director Buck Henry dies at age 89

LOS ANGELES, California, Jan. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Actor/writer/director Buck Henry has died at age 89.

Henry, born as Buck Henry Zuckerman in 1930 New York City, is known for co-writing the novel-based screenplay for “The Graduate” (1976), for co-creating the comedy series “Get Smart” and writing 138 episodes (1965-1970), and for writing the novel-based screenplay for “Catch 22.”

He shared a best director Oscar win with Ned Beatty for “Heaven Can Wait” (1978) and one with Calder Willingham for “The Graduate” for best writing of a screenplay based on material from another medium.

Besides his 30 writing credits (listed on Imdb.com), Henry had 63 acting credits, and hosted “Saturday Night Live” 10 times.

Henry, best known for his dry humor, broke into show business appearing as G. Clifford Prout (from 1959 through 1963). Prout was the quiet but enraged president of the Society for Indecency to Naked Animals, who sought to clothe animals to prevent their indecency. The whole thing was a hoax created by comic Alan Abel, but “Prout” was taken seriously by broadcasters who interviewed him, and some viewers even sent donations, according to Imdb. Those donations were returned.

Henry was slated to participate in the production of “Get Smart 2,” which had been announced, Imdb states.

According to reports, Henry died from a heart attack at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.