Actress Angela Lansbury dead at 96

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Film, stage and television star Angela Lansbury is dead at 96.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement to NBC News and People.

“In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury,” the statement continued. “She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw.”

The prolific London born actress, known for well over 100 film roles ranging from “Gaslight” (1944) to “Beauty and the Beast” (2014), was best known to television audiences for her lead role as writer/sleuth Jessica Fletcher on “Murder, She Wrote” (1984-1996).

Lansbury, a five-time Tony Award winner, made her Broadway debut in “Hotel Paradiso” in 1957. She starred in “Mame,” “Dear World,” “Gypsy,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Blithe Spirit” and other productions.

“Angela Lansbury’s contributions to the stage are insurmountable,” Broadway League president Charlotte St. Martin and American Theatre Wing president Heather Hitchens said in a statement prior to Lansbury’s Lifetime Achievement Award, presented in June as part of the Tony Awards.

“Ms. Lansbury has given us a lifetime of unforgettable performances.”