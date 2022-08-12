Actress Anne Heche dead at 53 from injuries suffered in fiery crash a week earlier

CALIFORNIA, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Actress Anne Heche has died a week after a fiery car accident that left her with burns and serious brain injuries.

Heche’s death was announced Friday morning by friend Nancy Davis who posted the news online.

“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared,” the post said, adding, “My heart is broken.”

Representatives for Heche, 53, had perviously announced she was not expected to survive.

Heche’s death was first reported by the website Consequences., and later by The Guardian.

TMZ also reported her passing and shared a statement the news agency says it received from Heche’s representative:

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche was best known for films including “Donnie Brasco,” “Cedar Rapids,” the remake of Psycho,” and for her relationship with comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who announced she was gay in 1997.

DeGeneres, who dated Heche from 1997 to 2000, tweeted a message late Friday morning:

“This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”