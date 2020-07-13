Actress Kelly Preston, wife of John Travolta, dead at age 57

LOS ANGELES, California, July 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Actress Kelly Preston, longtime spouse of actor John Travolta, has died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston was 57-years-old.

News of Preston’s passing was confirmed by Travolta in an emotional post on Instagram Sunday night.

“It is with very heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many here.

“Kelly’s love of life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Preston and Travolta married in 2002. They had 3 children together — 20-year old daughter Ella, 9-year old son Benjamin, and son Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009.