‘Addams Family 2’ to get theatrical, pay-per-view releases

Aug. 21 (UPI) — MGM will release its animated family adventure, “The Addams Family 2,” in North American theaters and on pay-per-view platforms Oct. 1.

News of the hybrid release strategy in the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases was reported Friday by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

The film — which will cost $19.99 to view at home — is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, “The Addams Family.”

Returning for the second outing are the original movie’s voice cast, including Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg and Bette Midler.