‘Addams Family’ Cousin Itt actor Felix Silla dead at 84

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hollywood actor and stuntman Felix Silla, perhaps best known for playing long-haired, derby-wearing Cousin Itt on “The Adams Family,” has died at age 84.

The 3-foot 11-inch actor had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Besides playing Cousin Itt, a mysterious and ooky character voiced by another actor, Silla played robot Twiki in “Buck Rodgers in the 25th Century” (1979-1981). Twiki was a comic sidekick to Buck, played by Gil Gerard.

Gerard posted about Silla on his own Facebook page on Friday afternoon.

“Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn’t suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to ”go ‘f’ myself.”

Silla also played a hangliding Ewok in “Return of the Jedi” (1983); Dink in “Spaceballs” (1987); and an Emperor Penguin in “Batman Returns” (1992). He also did stunts for child actors in “Poltergeists” (1982) and “The Golden Child” (1996), among other roles listed on his IMDB profile.

Born in Italy and trained as a circus performer, Silla came to the United States in 1955 as a teenager and toured with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus as a bareback rider and trapeze artist before taking on stunt work in films and television, his Wikipedia biography says.