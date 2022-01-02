Adele’s ’30’ tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week

Jan. 1 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Adele’s “30” is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble’s “Christmas,” followed by Taylor Swift‘s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” at No. 3, Roddy Ricch’s “Live Life Fast” at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 5.