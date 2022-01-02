Adele’s ’30’ tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week

Jan. 1 (UPI) — Singer-songwriter Adele’s “30” is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble’s “Christmas,” followed by Taylor Swift‘s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” at No. 3, Roddy Ricch’s “Live Life Fast” at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are “A Charlie Brown Christmas” soundtrack at No. 6, Mariah Carey‘s “Merry Christmas” at No. 7, Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” at No. 8, Juice WRLD’s “Fighting Demons” at No. 9 and Bo Burnham’s “Inside (The Songs)” at No. 10.