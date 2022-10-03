Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert

Oct. 2 (UPI) — Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.

“The Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band concert scheduled for 8 pm Sun. 10/2/22 in the Mystic Showroom has been postponed. Ringo is sick and was hoping to be able to perform, hence the late notice, but it has affected his voice. Ringo does not have COVID-19,” the Mystic Lake Casino tweeted about the 82-year-old former Beatles drummer on Saturday.

“He and the band send peace and love to all the fans who were planning to come out and see the show. A rescheduled date will be announced in the future. All original tickets will be honored for the new date.”

Starr recently won an Emmy for his work in the documentary, “Get Back.”