Alan Alda, Mike Farrell mark 50th anniversary of ‘MASH’

Sept. 18 (UPI) — Alan Alda shared a photo of himself along with his former co-star Mike Farrell celebrating a half-century milestone of their Korean War sitcom, MASH.

“Mike Farrell and I today toasting the 50th anniversary of the show that changed our lives – and our brilliant pals who made it what it was. MASH was a great gift to us,” Alda captioned the photo Saturday.

Alda, 86, and Farrell, 83, are seen smiling with wine glasses in their hands.

The actors played surgeons and tent mates Hawkeye Pierce and B.J. Hunnicutt in the classic comedy, which ran 11 seasons from 1972 to 1983. Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit, Larry Linville, Wayne Rogers, McLean Stevenson, Harry Morgan and William Christopher co-starred.

Approximately 125 million people watched the show’s finale.

The show was based on Richard Hooker’s 1968 novel, which was previously adapted as a 1970 movie starring Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould.