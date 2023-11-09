Alanis Morissette announces Utah tour stop with Joan Jett, Morgan Wade

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Seven-time Grammy winner Alanis Morissette will visit Utah on Aug. 1, 2024, during The Triple Moon Tour with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The show at USANA Amphitheatre was one of 31 announced Thursday for The Triple Moon Tour, Morissette’s first since her 2021-22 record-breaking global tour celebrating 25 years of “JAGGED LITTLE PILL.” In addition to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame icon Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, the tour also will feature Morgan Wade.

Morissette appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Thursday to share the news.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette said. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 9, 2024, at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix and wraps up Aug. 10, 2024, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Tickets are available through Citi Presale on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Presale information is available at www.citientertainment.com.

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at alanis.com. Fans who sign up for Morissette’s mailing list by Wednesday, Nov. 15, will get first access to presale tickets.

To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, Morissette released a new Christmas single Nov. 3. “Last Christmas” is a part of an EP featuring previously released holiday covers of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over),” William Chatterton Dix’s “What Child Is This?” and Katherine Kennicott Davis’ “Little Drummer Boy.”

Morissette’s 1995 debut “JAGGED LITTLE PILL” was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums, according to news release from Live Nation Entertainment.

In 2001, she was awarded the Global Tolerance Award by the Friends of the United Nations for her contributions to promoting tolerance through the arts.

In 2016, she launched “Conversation with Alanis Morissette,” a monthly podcast that features conversations with authors, doctors, educators and therapists on psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You” and “Crimson and Clover.”

Wade is one of Nashville’s fastest-rising and most critically acclaimed young stars who recently released her sophomore album, “Psychopath.” Her 2021 debut album, “Reckless,” was hailed as a critical triumph and topped Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums of 2021.

Alanis Morissettee: The Triple Moon Tour

Featuring special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and support from Morgan Wade

June 9, 2024 — Phoenix (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre)

June 12, 2024 — Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

June 14, 2024 — Dallas (Dos Equis Pavilion)

June 16, 2024 — Houston (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

June 19, 2024 — Tampa, Florda (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre)

June 20, 2024 — West Palm Beach, Florida (iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre)

June 22, 2024 — Alpharetta, Georgia (Ameris Bank Amphitheater)

June 23, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)

June 26, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina (PNC Music Pavilion)

June 27, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina (Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek)

June 29, 2024 — Columbia, Maryland (Merriweather Post Pavilion)

July 2, 2024 — Camden, New Jersey (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion)

July 3, 2024 — Holmdel, New Jersey (PNC Bank Arts Center)

July 5, 2024 — Bethel, New York (Bethel Woods Center for the Arts)

July 6, 2024 — Hartford, Connecticut (Xfinity Theatre)

July 9, 2024 — Mansfield, Massachusetts (Xfinity Center)

July 10, 2024 — Wantagh, New York (Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater)

July 13, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario (Budweiser Stage)

July 16, 2024 — Clarkston, Michigan (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

July 17, 2024 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio (Blossom Music Center)

July 23, 2024 — Maryland Heights, Missouri (Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre)

July 24, 2024 — Cincinnati, Ohio (Riverbend Music Center)

July 27, 2024 — Noblesville, Indiana (Ruoff Music Center)

July 28, 2024 — Milwaukee (American Family Insurance Amphitheater)

July 31, 2024 — Denver (Ball Arena)

Aug. 1, 2024 — West Valley City (USANA Amphitheatre)

Aug. 3, 2024 — Auburn, Washington (White River Amphitheatre)

Aug. 4, 2024 — Portland, Oregon (Moda Center)

Aug. 7, 2024 — Mountain View, California (Shoreline Amphitheatre)

Aug. 8, 2024 — Palm Springs, California (Acrisure Arena)

Aug. 10, 2024 — Inglewood, California (Kia Forum)