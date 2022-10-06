Alec Baldwin, ‘Rust’ reach settlement with Halyna Hutchins’ estate

Oct. 5 (UPI) — Actor Alec Baldwin said on Wednesday he and his movie “Rust” have reached a settlement with the estate of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after being shot on set nearly a year ago.

The announcement comes as the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office investigation into Hutchins’ death, which occurred on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin was holding a prop gun, which was believed to be empty or “cold” when it discharged, hitting Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Souza survived the shooting.

In the agreement, Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins will become executive producer of “Rust” when it starts filming again in January. He had filed a wrongful death case against Baldwin and the movie.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of ‘Rust,’ including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC,” Hutchins said, according to the entertainment website Deadline.com. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.”

Baldwin made his own statement about the settlement on Instagram.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” the two-time Oscar nominee said on the social media site. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Michael Hutchins said the movie will continue with its original cast and hopes it will be a fitting tribute to his wife.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin),” Hutchins said. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

In August, an FBI forensic report on the incident said the trigger on the gun used in the fatal shooting must have been pulled. Baldwin had claimed previously that he didn’t pull the trigger.