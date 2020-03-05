Alex Trebek gives health update: ‘Anything is possible’

March 5 (UPI) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek released a video message for fans on Wednesday to give an update on his battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The video was released onto the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account. It has been one year since Trebek announced his diagnosis.

Trebek says in the clip that the one-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18 percent, a marker he has just reached.

“There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on,” the game show host said.

The 79-year-old said he pushed those feelings aside to keep fighting for his wife, Jean, and other cancer patients who look up to him.

Trebek said that the two-year survival rate for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is seven percent, but that his oncologist is certain that he will be celebrating his second anniversary of survival next year.

“If we — because so many of us are involved in this same situation — if we take it just one day at a time, with a positive attitude, anything is possible. I’ll keep you posted,” Trebek concluded.

Trebek said in December he has rehearsed what he will say for his final goodbye on “Jeopardy!”