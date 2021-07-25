Amanda Kloots dating again after COVID-19 death of husband Nick Cordero

July 24 (UPI) — “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots said on Friday’s edition of the chat program that she is dating again about a year after her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, died from complications of COVID-19.

“Both of my husbands I met doing Broadway shows. We became friends first, then we got married. Obviously, with Nick, we had a child. I’ve never actually had to date,” Kloots said.

“I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old,” she added. “It’s quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it’s just hard. It is hard.”

She went on to say she is meeting “wonderful people.”

“It’s been a great process so far,” she said. “But I’ll just say it’s very hard without getting into too many details.”

Kloots was married to actor David Larsen for six years, then married her “Bullets Over Broadway” co-star Cordero in 2017 after she and Larsen divorced.

Kloots has a 2-year-old son, Elvis, with Cordero, who died in 2020 at the age of 41.