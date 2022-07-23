Amandla Stenberg lands lead in ‘Star Wars’ series ‘Acolyte’

July 23 (UPI) — Disney has confirmed that “The Hate U Give” and “The Hunger Games” alum Amandla Stenberg will star in its new “Star Wars” series, “The Acolyte.”

The live-action, sci-fi drama will take place a century before the events of “Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace,” when the Jedi heroes were at their strongest and the Sith villains were believed to have been eradicated from the galaxy.

“Russian Doll” co-creator Leslye Headland is the showrunner.

Stenberg’s other credits include “The Darkest Minds,” “Everything, Everything,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “The Eddy” and “Mr. Robinson.”

Acolyte is the latest Star Wars TV series planned for Disney+, following “The Mandalorian,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

No other casting for the new show has been announced.