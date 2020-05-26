‘American Horror Stories’ spinoff series announced by FX

Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross are set to star in Season 10.

“American Horror Story,” which premiered in 2011, is created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Each season has been centered around a new horror theme and setting.

FX renewed the series through Season 13 in January.