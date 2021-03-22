‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 called ‘Double Feature’

By
United Press International
-
Ryan Murphy is teasing on social media more details about Season 10 of "American Horror Story." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 20 (UPI) — “American Horror Story” co-creator Ryan Murphy has announced that Season 10 of his FX anthology series will be called “Double Feature.”

The words: “Two horrifying stories… one season. One by the sea… one by the sand,” scrolled across an ocean beach in a video Murphy posted on social media Friday.

Murphy’s post also gave the supernatural-themed project’s location as Provincetown, Mass.

The writer-producer previously announced this season’s cast will include Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman.

Franchise veterans Sarah PaulsonKathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock are also expected to return for the new season.

Season 9 of “AHS,” subtitled “1984,” aired in 2019.

