‘American Rust’ trailer shows Jeff Daniels investigate murder

July 24 (UPI) — Showtime is giving a glimpse of the new series “American Rust.”

The network shared a trailer for the drama series on Friday featuring Jeff Daniels as Del Harris, a police chief living in Buell, a fictional small Pennsylvania steel town.

“American Rust” is based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel of the same name. Dan Futterman serves as showrunner and executive produces with Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

“American Rust” premieres Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.

Daniels’ most recent TV role was former FBI director James Comey in the Showtime miniseries “The Comey Rule.”