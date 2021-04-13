Angela Bassett, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon to present at Oscars

April 12 (UPI) — The Academy shared Monday the ensemble cast of presenters for the Oscars on April 25.

Presenters include Angela Bassett, Bong Joon Ho, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Zendaya, Don Cheadle, Rita Morena, and Halle Berry.

This marks the third straight year without a host.

Comedian Kevin Hart decided to step down as host in 2019 after old tweets, which were criticized as homophobic, came to light, and he apologized to the LGBTQ community. In 2020, The Academy decided to again stage the show without a host, with ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke, citing the success of the show without a host in 2019, which was the first since 1989 to be staged without a host.

Producers of the Oscars have promised to do the entire show this year as if it were a movie.

In another clip, The Academy showed off the ensemble cast of presenters as if they were casting a movie.

The Oscars will be presented live on ABC network on April 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.