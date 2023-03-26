‘Ant-Man’ star Jonathan Majors arrested in NYC for domestic dispute

March 26 (UPI) — Jonathan Majors, known for his most recent roles in “Creed III” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” was arrested in New York City on Saturday after an alleged domestic dispute.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed the arrest in a statement to UPI and said that Majors, 33, has been charged with strangulation, assault and harassment.

Officers with the NYPD were called to an apartment near W. 22nd Street and 8th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan around 11:14 a.m., police said.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” police said in the statement, without identifying the female victim.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

Police said that the victim had minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

“He’s done nothing wrong,” a representative for Majors told TMZ. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”