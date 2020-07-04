Anthony Anderson, Billy Eichner to guest host ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

July 4 (UPI) — Anthony Anderson is set to interview his Black-ish co-star Tracee Ellis Ross when he guest hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday.

Kimmel recently announced he was taking the summer off from his show to spend more time with his family.

He said various stars would fill in for him — taping the show from their homes — while he was gone.

Live! has been broadcast remotely due to social-distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Shortly after making his vacation announcement, Kimmel apologized for using blackface in his comedy years ago, following pressure from critics on social media.

In addition to Monday, Anderson will also preside over Tuesday’s episode when comedian D.L. Hughley — who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus — will be a guest.

Appearing as well in Tuesday’s episode will be Bubba Wallace — a Black NASCAR driver who made headlines when he was believed to be the target of a hate crime. The FBI investigated the incident and determined it to be a misunderstanding.

Billy Eichner will take over Live! on Wednesday and is expected to chat with comedian Amy Schumer.

On Thursday, he will interview entertainer Billy Porter.