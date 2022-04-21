Arbitrator orders Trump campaign to pay $1.3M to former White house aide Omarosa Manigault Newman

April 20 (UPI) — A court arbitrator has ordered former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to pay former White House aide and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman more than $1.3 million in attorney fees in a case concerning a scathing book she wrote about her time in the Trump administration.

The award was handed down late Tuesday by court arbitrator T. Andrew Brown who oversaw the case filed by the Trump campaign against Newman in August of 2018 on accusations that Newman’s then-recently published book “Unhinged” violated the terms of a non-disclosure agreement she signed when joining the White House in 2016.

Last September, Brown found the agreement “vague, indefinite and therefore void and unenforceable,” and ordered Newman’s attorneys to submit a request for an award for attorneys’ fees and costs, leading to the two sides fighting over the size of the payout.

The Trump campaign had argued against Newman receiving any legal fees claiming she and her counsel “engaged in bad faith before and during this proceeding” by publishing her book and making other disparaging statements about the former president amid litigation — claims that Brown dismissed and awarded her and her legal team $1.2 million for attorneys fees and $17,304.73 in costs.