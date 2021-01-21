‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley addresses Dale Moss split: ‘I am crushed’

Jan. 21 (UPI) —

“This is not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother. It hasn’t been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel,” she continued.

Crawley, 39, originally headlined “The Bachelorette” Season 16 which she left early after getting engaged to Moss, 32. Tayshia Adams of “The Bachelor” Season 23 fame then stepped in to become the new “Bachelorette” for Season 16.

“Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart. I may not have all the answers, but I do know this — I will continue to show up, stand my word, and be committed to love,” Crawley concluded.

Moss, a former football player, announced the split on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“I wanted to share with you that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time,” Moss said at the time.

“We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. W only hope the best things for one another,” he continued.