Bachman-Turner Overdrive co-founder Robbie Bachman dead at 69

Jan. 13 (UPI) — Classic rock lovers mourn anew this week as drummer and co-founder Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive has died. He was 69.

The band is best known for its ’70s hits “Taking Care of Business,” a No. 1 Billboard single from their Bachman-Turner Overdrive II album in 1973, and “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” from the 1974 album Not Fragile.

The songs, along with “Roll On Down the Highway” and “Let it Ride” were staples on AM radio in the ’70s, retaining their luster due to classic rock playlists on streaming music sites and on satellite radio.

Randy Bachman announced his brother’s death via Twitter on Thursday night.

“Another sad departure,” he wrote in his post. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.”

Rock guitarist Jeff Beck, 78, died earlier in the week.

Randy Bachman and brother Robbie formed the nucleus of Bachman-Turner Overdrive while growing up together in Winnipeg, Canada.

Robbie Bachman started as the drummer in Randy’s Brave Belt band, which included Chad Allan. The siblings ultimately added their middle brother, Tim, on rhythm guitar and linked up with bassist C. Fred Turner, who became the Turner of the reworked group.

After their big hits, Randy Bachman left the group in 1977. Years of tensions between the brothers followed with the remaining band members being forced to use the name BTO as Randy owned the rights to it.

The group went through multiple changing lineups, with Robbie Bachman leaving for good in 2005. Brother Randy remained through the band’s final incarnation in 2018.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Hall of Fame in 2014.