Bad Bunny dominates 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Sept. 24 (UPI) — Bad Bunny dominated the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home multiple awards including the night’s top prize.

The Puerto Rican rapper entered the night leading the field with 22 nominations across 13 categories and closed the night by bringing home Artist of the Year as he capped off his night at the awards show broadcast live from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

His other wins included Hot Latin Song for his collaboration “Dakiti” with Jhay Cortez and Top Latin Album for “YHLQMDLG,” just one of his three projects that were nominated in the category.

Bad Bunny was also on stage as Paquita la del Barrio accepted her Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prince Royce also brought home multiple awards, winning the Tropical Song category for “Carita de Inocente,” while his album “Alter Ego” was named Tropical Album of the Year.

Other big winners included New Artist of the Year Myke Towers, Producer of the Year Tainy, Female Hot Latin Song Artist Karol G and Hot Latin Songs Artist, Duo or Group Banda MS.

Mexican rock band Mana received the Icon Award while Puerto Rican reggaeton star Daddy Yankee was inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame.

Daddy Yankee also took to the stage to perform his latest hit “Metele al Perreo,” while Camila Cabello performed “Don’t Go Yet” and Karol G performed “Tusa.”