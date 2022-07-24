Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ tops album chart for a third week

July 23 (UPI) — Rapper Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Brent Faiyaz’s “Wasteland,” followed by aespa’s “Girls: The 2nd Mini Album” at No. 3, Harry Styles‘ “Harry’s House” at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” at No. 6, Future’s “I Never Liked You” at No. 7, Lil Durk‘s 7220 at No. 8, The Weeknd‘s “The Highlights” at No. 9 and Chris Brown‘s “Breezy” at No. 10.