Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ tops the U.S. album chart

Sept. 3 (UPI) — Rapper Bad Bunny‘s Spanish-language record “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Rod Wave’s “Beautiful Mind,” followed by Beyonce‘s “Renaissance” at No. 3, Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 4 and Harry Styles‘ “Harry’s House” at No. 5.

Rounding the top tier are YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “The Last Slimeto” at No. 6, Demi Lovato‘s “Holy Fvck” at No. 7, Madonna‘s “Finally Enough Love” at No. 8, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Traumatize” at No. 9 and Five Finger Death Punch’s “AfterLife” at No. 10.