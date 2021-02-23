Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen team up for Spotify podcast ‘Renegades’

Feb. 23 (UPI) — Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen have joined forces for a new podcast on Spotify titled “Renegades: Born in the USA.”

Spotify announced the eight-episode series on Monday during its Stream On event and released the first two installments.

Obama and Springsteen will sit down to discuss race, fatherhood, marriage and the future of the United States.

“How did we get here? How could we find our way back to a more unifying American story?” Obama asks in the introduction of the first episode.

“That topic came to dominate so many of my conversations last year — with Michelle, with my daughters and with friends. And one of the friends just happened to be Mr. Bruce Springsteen. On the surface, Bruce and I don’t have a lot in common. But over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility. About work, about family and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning in truth and community within the larger story of America,” Obama continues.

Obama and his wife Michelle Obama announced in 2019 that their production company Higher Ground, would partner with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts.

“Renegades” marks the second podcast launched through Spotify as part of the deal following “The Michelle Obama Podcast.”

Higher Ground is also partnering with Netflix on the release of Michael Keaton‘s new 9/11-themed film, “Worth.”