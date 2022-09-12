‘Barbarian’ tops North American box office with $10M

Sept. 11 (UPI) — Horror movie “Barbarian,” starring Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård, is No. 1 at the box office this weekend, earning $10 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva” with $4.4 million, followed by Bullet Train at No. 3 with $3.3 million, “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 4 with $3.2 million and “DC League of Super-Pets” at No. 5 with $2.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “The Invitation” at No. 6 with $2.6 million, “Lifemark” at No. 7 with $2.2 million, Beast at No. 8 with $1.8 million, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” at No. 9 with $1.7 million and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at No. 10 with $1.3 million.

This week’s Top 10 racked up a total of about $33.2 million with 40.3 million overall. Last week’s Labor Day weekend haul by the Top 10 was about $54 million and overall gross was about $71 million with “Top Gun: Maverick” in the lead with $7.9 million.