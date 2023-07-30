‘Barbie’ tops North American box office with $93M

July 30 (UPI) — The Margot Robbie–Ryan Gosling comedy, Barbie, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $93 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Oppenheimer with $46.2 million, followed by Haunted Mansion at No. 3 with $24.2 million, Sound of Freedom at No. 4 with $12.4 million and Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning at No. 5 with $10.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Talk to Me at No. 6 with $10 million, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at No. 7 with $4 million, Elemental at No. 8 with $3.4 million, Insidious: The Red Door at No. 9 with $3.2 million and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 10 with $1.4 million.