‘Batman’ tops the North American box office with $128.5 million

March 6 (UPI) — “The Batman” — starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz — is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $128.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Uncharted” with $11 million, followed by “Dog” at No. 3 with $6 million, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at No. 4 with $4.4 million and “Death on the Nile” at No. 5 with $2.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Sing 2” at No. 6 with $1.5 million, “Jackass Forever” at No. 7 with $1.4 million, “Cyrano” at No. 8 with $684,000, “Gangubai Kathiawadi” at No. 9 with $592,000 and “Scream” at No. 10 with $570,000.