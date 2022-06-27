Beanie Feldstein engaged to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts

June 25 (UPI) — “Funny Girl” and “Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein is engaged to her longtime girlfriend, producer Bonnie Chance Roberts.

Feldstein shared several photos on Instagram showing the proposal and her and Roberts subsequently celebrating their happy news with their families and friends, including Feldstein’s brother, actor Jonah Hill and her close friend, actress Kaitlyn Dever.

“i do, bon,” Feldstein captioned the gallery.

Actress Brittany Snow commented: “Yaaaa!!!” alongside three emojis with hearts for eyes, while actor Justin Long remarked: “BEAN!!! I’m still processing your bat mitzvah! Haha. Big big squeeze, sweet Beanie.”

Actress Uzo Aduba added: “Aaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!! Congratulations, mama!!!!”

The couple met in 2019 on the set of the film, “How to Build a Girl.”