Beloved YouTuber Keenan Cahill dead at 27

Dec. 31 (UPI) — Keenan Cahill, popular YouTube creator who made lip-sync videos with celebrities like 50 Cent, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, died after open-heart surgery at age 27.

Cahill had Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, which can cause heart disease and physical limitations similar to dwarfism. Diagnosed at age 1, he had a bone marrow transplant in 1997 and several other surgeries throughout the years to help treat the genetic disease.

He had undergone open-heart surgery Dec. 15.

“Keenan is an inspiration and let’s celebrate by remembering all the content he created, artists he collaborated with, music he produced and the love he had for everyone who supported him over the years,” his official Facebook account posted Friday, adding that his family had set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs.

Cahill first became famous in 2010 when he started uploading videos of himself lip-syncing current hit songs.

He ended up singing with famous guests like Jennifer Anniston, Katy Perry and 50 Cent.

His YouTube channel has amassed more than 500 million views and has more than 720,000 subscribers.