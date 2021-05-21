Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy reprise roles in ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

May 21 (UPI) — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise Sanderson Sisters roles in “Hocus Pocus 2,” to debut next year, Disney+ said Thursday.

The sequel to the Halloween cult classic “Hocus Pocus” will debut exclusively on Disney+ in 2022, with production beginning this fall, the streaming platform announced.

“Beaches”‘ Bette Midler will return as Winifred Sanderson, and “Sex and the City”‘s Sarah Jessica Parker and “Sister Act”‘s Kathy Najimy will be back as her sisters.

The sequel will focus on three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking new havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh,” ‘The Proposal’ and ’27 Dresses’ director Anne Fletcher said in a statement. “We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film.”

Fletcher is taking over directing responsibilities for “Hocus Pocus 2” from her friend and colleague “Hairspray” director Adam Shankman. “The Shallows” Lynn Harris will serve as producer.

“As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reigns to Anne who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work,” Shankman said in a statement.