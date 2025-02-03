Beyoncé wins Album of the Year the Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2025 (UPI) — Beyoncé won Album of the Year at the 67th annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented Beyoncé with the Album of the Year award for her country debut, Cowboy Carter.

Diana Ross presented the Song of the Year award to Kendrick Lamar, who also took home the Record of the Year award for “Not Like Us.”

The award was followed by a performance from Charli XCX, singing “Von dutch and Guess.”

Previously, Queen Latifa presented the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award to Alicia Keys.

The award was followed by a performance by Shakira, who collected the Best Latin Pop Album award earlier in the evening for for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

Earlier, Chris Martin and Grace Powers performed the “In Memoriam” segment with a rendition of Coldplay’s “All My Love.”

The Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award was presented by SZA, who won the same category last year with Phoebe Bridgers, to Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.

A tribute to Quincy Jones, who died at the age of 91 in 2024, featured Herbie Hancock, Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Lainey Wilson, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe.

Previously, The Weeknd returned to the Grammy stage for the first time since announcing a boycott of the awards in 2021 for a surprise performance of “Cry For Me.”

A tribute to the victims of the California wildfires was followed by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga teamed up for a duet performance of the Mamas & the Papas classic “California Dreamin’.”

Victoria Monet, the 2024 Best New Artist Grammy winner, presented the Best New Artist award to Chappell Roan.

Before the announcement, the Best New Artist nominees took to the stage to perform.

Khruangbin was followed by fellow nominee Benson Boone, who performed his song “Beautiful Things.”

Best Rap Album winner Doechii followed Boone with a performance of “Denial is a River.”

Teddy Swims performed “Lose Control” and another nominee, Shaboozey, took the stage to sing “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

Raye was the last Best New Artist nominee to perform, choosing her song “Oscar Winning Tears.” Sabrina Carpenter and Roan performed earlier in the ceremony.

The Grammys, airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+, kicked off at 8 p.m. EST, with fifth-time returning host Trevor Noah paying tribute to the city of Los Angeles in the wake of the recent wildfires that devastated the area.

This year’s ceremony is raising funds for wildfire relief in California.

Billie Eilish took the stage to perform “Birds of a Feather,” which is nominated for Song of the Year, alongside her producer and brother, Finneas.

Dawes followed up Noah’s remarks with a performance featuring past Grammy winners including John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

The first award of the night, Best Rap Album, went to Doechii for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Taylor Swift presented the award for Best Country Album to Beyoncé for Cowboy Carter.

“I just want to encourage people to do what they are passionate about,” Beyoncé said in her acceptance speech.

Earlier Chappell Roan made her debut on the Crypto.com stage to perform “Pink Pony Club” alongside a giant pink horse and a team of rodeo clown backup dancers.

The award for Best Pop Vocal Album went to Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet. She performed a musical theater-inspired rendition of her hit songs “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please” earlier in the ceremony.

Other scheduled performers include Charli XCX and Cynthia Erivo.

Award winners announced prior to the ceremony include Kendrick Lamar winning Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Not Like Us.”

Charli XCX took home the Best Pop Dance Recording award for “Von dutch,” as well as the awards for Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package for brat.

Sierra Ferrell scored four early awards: Best Americana Album, Best Roots Song, Best Americana Performance and Best Roots Performance.

The Best Alternative Album award went to St. Vincent for All Born Screaming, and the performer also collected the Best Alternative Music Performance title for “Flea” and Best Rock Song for “Broken Man.”

Best Dance/Electronic Recording went to Justice and Tame Impala for “Neverender.”

Sabrina Carpenter took home her first award of the night, Best Solo Pop Performance, for “Espresso.”

“II MOST WANTED,” a collaboration between Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus, earned the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award. Beyoncé leads this year’s nominees with 11 nominations, making her the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

The Beatles earned their first Grammy award in decades: Best Rock Performance for “Now And Then.” Their one-time contemporaries, the Rolling Stones, won Best Rock Album for Hackney Diamonds.

The award for Best Traditional Blues Album went to Taj Mahal for Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa.

Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne earned the Best Metal Performance for “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!).”

Best Melodic Rap Performance went to Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu for “3:AM.”

Chris Stapleton won Best Country Solo Pop Performance for “It Takes a Woman.”

Amy Allen, who collaborated with artists including Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae and Olivia Rodrigo, was named Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical). Dan Nigo, meanwhile, was named Producer of the Year.