‘Big Lebowski’ icon Jeff Bridges announces lymphoma diagnosis

Oct. 19 (UPI) — Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges announced on social media Monday that he is battling cancer.

“As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light,” Bridges tweeted, referring to the iconic character he played in the 1998 comedy film, “The Big Lebowski.”

“I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma,” he added. “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” the 70-year-old actor concluded. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together.”

Bridges is known for his roles in “The Last Picture Show,” “Starman,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys,” “The Fisher King,” “True Grit,” “Crazy Heart,” “The Giver” and “Hell or Highwater.”

He is the son of the late screen star Lloyd Bridges and brother of actor Beau Bridges.