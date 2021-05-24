Billboard Music Awards: DJ Khaled, Nick Jonas open show, The Weeknd wins first

May 23 (UPI) — DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, along with host Nick Jonas, kicked off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday.

DJ Khaled was up first with H.E.R. and Migos as they performed their track “We Going Crazy” in front of an outdoor audience live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The trio were joined by numerous trumpet players.

Jonas then welcomed viewers and remarked on how better times are coming following the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonas said that the show would be taking place both indoors and out.

Doja Cat and SZA then took the indoor stage for a performance of their song “Kiss Me More.” Dancers wearing giant orange balls on their heads danced alongside the singers.

The first award of the show —Top Hot 100 Artist went to The Weeknd. Comedian Lil Rel Howery presented the award.

“I would like to thank god that I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore,” The Weeknd joked about his look from his latest album, After Hours.

The Weeknd leads all artists with 16 nominations, followed by DaBaby with 11 and Pop Smoke with 10.

The annual awards show announced a handful of winners before the live event, including The Weeknd winning Top Male Artist and Taylor Swift winning Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist.

BTS took home Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Social Artist. Pop Smoke won Top New Artist and Drake won Top Streaming Songs Artist.

Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard.

A full list of winners can be found on Billboard’s official website.