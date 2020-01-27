Billie Eilish, Lizzo win big at Grammy Awards

Jan. 27 (UPI) — Billie Eilish and Lizzo were the big, first-time winners of the night Sunday at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Eilish won Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Song of the Year for “Bad Guy” and Best New Artist. Her brother, Finneas, also earned Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

Lizzo picked up the first televised award of the night, Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit “Truth Hurts.” She led the award show in nominations with eight, and also picked up Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome” in awards handed out before the televised portion of the show.

Gary Clark Jr. was another big winner of the night, taking home awards for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance (“This Land”), and Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land). He also literally set the stage on fire during a performance of the song.

Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” won for Best Country Duo/Group Performance; Dave Chapelle won Best Comedy Album; and Tyler the Creator took Best Rap Album for Igor.

Earlier in the evening, Lil Nas X got assists from Billy Ray Cyrus, K-pop band BTS and Mason Ramsey and Diplo for a performance of “Old Time Road,” which included a revolving stage.

The evening also featured Lovato’s first public performance since she had a drug overdose more than a year ago. Tears ran down her face as she sang “Anyone,” which she said she wrote as a “cry for help” in the days before the overdose.

Ariana Grande sang “Imagine” before giving her own take on “My Favorite Things,” the Sound of Music tune that inspired her song “7 Rings,” which she sang next. She finished up her set with “thank u, next.” Eilish and Finneas followed up with “When the Party’s Over.”

Aerosmith reunited with Run DMC for a performance of “Walk This Way” two days after the rock band was honored as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year. MusiCares is the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences’ non-profit organization that benefits musical artists in need.

Opening the show, Lizzo, Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men had Kobe Bryant on their minds as they performed in what Keys described as “the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

“We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now,” Keys said.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, died along with seven others in a helicopter crash earlier Sunday. The Lakers have played home games at the Staples Center since its construction in 1999.

Lizzo opened the performances with renditions of her hits “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts.” Before she began singing, though, she told the audience, “Tonight is for Kobe.”

Keys and Boyz II Men followed up with an a cappella version of the latter’s hit “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” During his performance later in the evening, Lil Nas X performed while sitting next to a Kobe Bryant jersey.

The former NBA star also got a mention during a star-studded version of “Higher” honoring the late Nipsey Hussle. DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, YG, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin performed alongside a video of Nipsey Hussle, who died in April. The song won the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Country star Blake Shelton and pop singer Gwen Stefani performed their hit duet “Nobody But You.”

Host Keys welcomed the audience with a take on Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved,” replacing the lyrics with mentions of Beyonce, Eilish, the Jonas Brothers and even the ongoing impeachment trial.

The Jonas Brothers made their return to the Grammy stage with “What a Man Gotta Do” and Tyler the Creator joined with Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men for “Earfquake” and “New Magic Wand.”

Usher paid tribute to Prince with a medley of the late rocker’s biggest hits — “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.”

Camila Cabello serenaded her father with “First Man,” and Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile paired up for “Bring My Flowers Now.”

Awards announced earlier in the evening went to Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ Look Now for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album; “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance; Keb’ Mo’s Oklahoma for Best Americana Album; Sara Bareilles’ “Saint Honesty” for Best American Roots Performance; Vampire Weekend’s Father of the Bride for Best Alternative Music Album; Tool’s “7empest” for Best Metal Performance; Cage the Elephant’s Social Cues for Best Rock Album; and Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy’s “Racks in the Middle” for Best Rap Performance.