Billie Eilish to appear in ‘The Simpsons’ short for Disney+

April 14 (UPI) — Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish will appear in a new “Simpsons” short coming to Disney+.

The streaming service said Thursday that Eilish, 20, and her brother, singer and music producer Finneas, 24, will appear in the short “When Billie Met Lisa.”

“When Billie Met Lisa” will see Lisa Simpson get discovered by Eilish and Finneas while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.

The short will premiere April 22 on Disney+.

“When Billie Met Lisa” will be the fourth “Simpsons” short created for Disney+. The streaming service previously released the “Star Wars” themed “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from its Nap,'” the Marvel-inspired “The Good, The Bart, and the Loki,” and “The Simpsons in Plusaversary.”

“The Simpsons” is an animated sitcom that will conclude its 33rd season on Fox in May. The first 32 seasons are available to stream on Disney+ with a subscription.

Eilish released her second album, “Happier Than Ever,” in July. She performed the title track, “Happier Than Ever,” at the Grammy Awards earlier this month.