Billie Lourd marks 4th anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s death

By
United Press International
-
Billie Lourd (L) marked the fourth anniversary of her mother Carrie Fisher's death on Instagram Sunday. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

Dec. 28 (UPI) — “American Horror Storyactress Billie Lourd paid tribute to her mom, the late “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher, on the fourth anniversary of her death Sunday.

“Sending my love and strength to everyone out there that’s missing a loved one they’ve lost. Especially those of you who have lost someone during this crazy year. You’re not alone,” Lourd, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of her smiling with Fisher on a city street.

Lourd gave birth to her first child — son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell — in September. She announced in June that she was engaged to actor-producer Austen Rydell.

