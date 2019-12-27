Billie Lourd sends love to grieving fans on Christmas

Dec. 26 (UPI) — Billie Lourd is sending love to anyone grieving a loved one during the holidays.

The 27-year-old actress showed her support for grieving fans in an Instagram post Wednesday on Christmas Day.

Lourd shared a throwback photo of herself with her late mom, actress Carrie Fisher, and late grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds. Fisher died Dec. 27 in 2016, and Reynolds died a day later.

“Happy holidays! (But also sad/emotional/weird/stressful holidays!) Sending my love to everyone who has lost someone they loved and is missing them a little extra today. I see you,” Lourd captioned the post.

“It’s okay if everything ain’t all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it’s all okay,” she said. “Feel all the feelings — the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven’t talked to in a while.”

“Be kind and patient with yourself,” Lourd encouraged fans. “Don’t grieve in silence. You’re not alone.”

Lourd is the daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd. She paid tribute to Fisher, who played Leia Organa in the Star Wars movies, on the actress’ birthday in October.

“Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday. Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do,” Lourd wrote on Instagram.

Lourd plays Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which opened in theaters last week and topped the Christmas box office. The movie features footage of Fisher that was filmed prior to the actress’ death.

J.J. Abrams, who directed “The Rise of Skywalker,” said on “Good Morning America” in November that he “needed” Fisher to appear in the film.

“There are some scenes with her that I think are really moving and it’s still impossible for me to believe she’s not here,” Abrams said.

Lourd is also known for her roles in the series “Scream Queens” and “American Horror Story,” and the movie “Booksmart.”