‘Black Adam’ tops North American box office with $67M

Oct. 23 (UPI) — Dwayne Johnson‘s action blockbuster, “Black Adam,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $67 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Ticket to Paradise” with $16.3 million, followed by “Smile at No. 3” with $8.4 million, “Halloween Ends” with $8 million at No. 4 and “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” at No. 5 with $4.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Woman King at No. 6 with $1.9 million, “Terrifier 2” at No. 7 with $1.895 million, “Don’t Worry Darling” at No. 8 with $880,000, “Amsterdam” at No. 9 with $818,000 and “Triangle of Sadness” at No. 10 with $600,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies raked in about $110 million, compared to last weekend’s Top 10, which grossed about $73 million with “Halloween Ends” in the lead.