‘Black Panther’ tops North American box office for 3rd weekend

Nov. 27 (UPI) — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $45.9 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Strange World” with $11.9 million, followed by “Glass Onion” at No. 3 with $9.4 million, “Devotion” at No. 4 with $6 million and “The Menu” at No. 5 with $5.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Black Adam” at No. 6 with $3.4 million, “The Fabelmans” at No. 7 with $2.22 million, “Bones and All” at No. 8 with $2.20 million, “Ticket to Paradise” at No. 9 with $1.9 million and “The Chosen Season 3” at No. 10 with $1.6 million.

Last weekend’s top performers raked in about $99 million, compared with this weekend’s Top 10, which earned about $89.6 million, including $67.3 million by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”