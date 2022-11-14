‘Black Panther’ tops North American box office with $180M

Nov. 13 (UPI) — The Marvel adventure, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $180 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Black Adam” with $8.6 million, followed by “Ticket to Paradise” with $6.1 million at No. 3, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” at No. 4 with $3.2 million and “Smile” at No. 5 with $2.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Prey for the Devil” at No. 6 with $2 million, “The Banshees at Inisherin” at No. 7 with $1.7 million, “One Piece Film: Red” at No. 8 with $1.4 million, “Till” at No. 9 with $618,000 and “Armageddon Time” at No. 10 with $352,000.

Last weekend’s Top 10 earned about $52.2 million with Dwayne Johnson‘s “Black Adam” in the leas.