‘Black Widow’ tops North American box office with $80M

July 12 (UPI) — Scarlett Johansson‘s Marvel adventure, “Black Widow,” is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $80 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “F9: The Fast Saga” with $11 million, “The Boss Baby: Family Business” at No. 3 with $8.7 million, “The Forever Purge” at No. 4 with $6.7 million and “A Quiet Place Part II” at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Cruella” at No. 6 with $2.2 million, “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” at No. 7 with $1.6 million, “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” at No. 8 with $1.3 million, “In the Heights” at No. 9 with $630,000 and “Zola” at No. 10 with $620,000.

The total box-office take for the Top 10 movies this weekend was about $116 million, even though several of the films on the roster, including “Black Widow,” are available on streaming or pay-per-view platforms.