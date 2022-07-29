‘Blonde’ trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film

July 28 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film “Blonde.”

The streaming service shared a trailer for the biopic Thursday featuring Ana de Armas as late actress and Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

“Blonde” is based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Andrew Dominik and also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson.

In the trailer, Marilyn (de Armas) explains to Joe DiMaggio (Cannavale), to whom she was married, how she feels a split between her onscreen personality, Marilyn, and her real self as Norma Jean.

“From her volatile childhood as Norma Jean, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, ‘Blonde’ blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves,” an official synopsis reads.

“Blonde” is rated NC-17 for sexual content. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of its Sept. 28 debut on Netflix.