‘Blue Beetle’ tops North American box office with $25.4M

Aug. 20 (UPI) — Superhero movie Blue Beetle is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $25.4 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Barbie with $21.5 million, followed by Oppenheimer at No. 3 with $10.6 million, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at No. 4 with $8.4 million and Strays at No. 5 with $8.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Meg 2: The Trench at No. 6 with $6.7 million, Talk to Me at No. 7 with $3.2 million, Haunted Mansion at No. 8 with $3 million, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One at No. 9 with $2.7 million and The Last Voyage of the Demeter at No. 10 with $2.5 million.