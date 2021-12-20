Boba Fett talks business in new ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ teaser

Dec. 20 (UPI) — Bounty hunter Boba Fett leads the criminal underworld of planet Tatooine in the latest teaser for upcoming “Star Wars” television series, “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Fett, portrayed by a returning Temuera Morrison, takes meetings inside Jabba the Hutt’s former palace alongside his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the clip released on Sunday.

“Keep an eye on that one,” Fett says about a man who welcomes him to Tatooine on behalf of a mayor.

“I keep an eye on everyone,” Shand, a mercenary and assassin responds.

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a spinoff of “The Mandalorian,” is coming to Disney+ on Dec. 29.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are executive producing. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.